148 Apartments for rent in Canadian County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
22 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$884
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,068
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
209 Bellgate Drive
209 Bellgate Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1497 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1523 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Incentive of $250.00 off a 12 month term, $500.00 off a 20 month term, or $1000.00 off a 30 month term with a 7/17 or sooner MI. Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canadian Estates
1007 North Donald Way
1007 N Donald Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
Don't miss out on this four bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home was built in 2019 and has all up to date | modern features - wooden privacy fence, spacious floor plan, all major kitchen appliances and more!! We are also pet friendly, so ask
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1030 Belmonte court
1030 Belmonte Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3703 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
12024 Northwest 136th Terrace
12024 Northwest 136th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1181 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Piedmont features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11708 NW 133 Street
11708 Northwest 133rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11708 NW 133 Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 Chestnut Creek Dr
1104 Chestnut Creek Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
- INCREDIBLE HOME!!!! You will not want to miss this gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Yukon. Built in 2018 with high end finishes and lots of open space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11506 NW 121st Place
11506 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1556 sqft
Cute 3 Bed Duplex in Surry Hills! - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home that backs up to the Golf Course. The Kitchen and dining area is open, all tile flooring in the living areas with easy clean up.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9501 Timberwind Ln
9501 Timberwind Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1848 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath and an office in Yukon Schools! - Coming Soon! Want a house in Yukon Schools with tons of space? Here it is! This property is fantastic and ready for you to call it home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1858 Post Oak Rd 1858
1858 Post Oak Rd, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Greg's El Reno Duplex - Property Id: 307522 Great half duplex for rent in El Reno's newest addition Settlers Crossing. 3br, 2ba with an attached 2 car garage. Rent is $1100/month. Please call or email before filling out application.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stone Ranch
55 North Ranchwood Boulevard, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
660 sqft
Stone Ranch Apartments - Property Id: 307571 Stone Ranch Apartments KEY FEATURES Bedrooms : 1, 2 Bathrooms: 1 Bathrooms Lease Duration: 12 Months Administration Fee: $250.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11504 NW 121st Place
11504 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1509 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed Duplex In Surry Hills - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home that backs up to the Golf Course. The Kitchen and dining area is open, all tile flooring in the living areas with easy clean up.
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Queensboro Place
1001 Queensboro Place, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Canadian Heights Addition - Yukon School District!!! - Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Canadian Heights Addition - Yukon School District!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Yukon Ave
402 Yukon Avenue, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Kouba Addition - Yukon School District!!! - Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Kouba Addition - Yukon School District!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10717 NW 17th Street
10717 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1730 sqft
Stunning Brand New 4 Bedroom in Yukon! - Make this beautiful, brand new construction 4 bed, 2 bath home in Yukon your new home! Tall ceilings, cozy brick fireplace, custom woodwork, and contemporary fixtures fill the main living space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
544 W Shadow Ridge Way
544 West Shadow Ridge Way, Mustang, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1525 sqft
544 W Shadow Ridge Way Available 08/22/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Storm Shelter in Mustang - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3204 Sahoma Trail
3204 Sahoma Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1258 sqft
3204 Sahoma Trail Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Mustang Schools - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mustang schools. Extra large corner lot, open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, covered back patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 N Pheasant Way
1104 N Pheasant Way, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1209 sqft
1104 N Pheasant Way Available 08/08/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 8th! Don't miss this beautiful, brand new three bedroom, two bath home in Mustang! This home has a great floor plan
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9404 NW 92nd Street
9404 Northwest 92nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1480 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath * Calm Springs - Yukon Schools * ALL Appliances & Lawn Care Inlcuded - Beautiful Timbercraft Home in Calm Springs Addition. Close to Highway Access & Turnpike. This home has an open concept floor plan and a modern look.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9048 NW 99th
9048 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1683 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2516 Caden Court
2516 Caden Court, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1583 sqft
2516 Caden Court Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Yukon School District - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring granite counter tops in the kitchen. This home has it all.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10529 NW 19th Street
10529 Southwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1613 sqft
Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - Come check out this brand new four bedroom, two bathroom home in desirable location! This homes functioning floor plan makes entertaining and living easy! The homes includes all major kitchen appliances including,
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Canadian County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, University of Central Oklahoma, and Southern Nazarene University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Edmond, and Midwest City have apartments for rent.