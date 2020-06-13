/
enid
Last updated June 13 2020
10 Apartments for rent in Enid, OK📍
24 Units Available
Esplanade at Stonebridge
1200 N Cleveland St, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1263 sqft
Located beside the Walmart Market and minutes from Oakwood Country Club, this community's location is eclipsed only by amenities such as a game room, pool and dog park. Apartments feature garden tubs and in-unit laundry.
1224 W Maine
1224 West Maine Street, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3160 sqft
Looking for A Bigger Place? - Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath home in Historical Waverly District! New carpet has been laid on both upstairs levels. It sits pretty on a corner lot located at 1224 W. Maine in Enid, OK.
1217 S. Jefferson
1217 South Jefferson Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
Now Available! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex on the west side of town. If you would like to see the property, please call or come by our office! E-Towne Property Management 706 W. Maine Enid, OK 73701 580-233-0001 (RLNE5696956)
1610 N. Quincy
1610 North Quincy Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - 1610 N. Quincy $625/mo $600 Deposit 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house with a diswasher, central heat and air, and a fenced in yard. To see the property please call or come by our office to schedule a showing.
1602 N Monroe
1602 North Monroe Street, Enid, OK
Studio
$650
AVAILABLE NOW!! - Charming 2 bedroom home! To see the property please call or come by our office to schedule a showing. E-Towne Property Management 706 W. Maine Enid, OK 73701 580-233-0001 (RLNE5852261)
3009 Forestridge Drive
3009 Forestridge Drive, Enid, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
- 4 bed 2 bath house with a 1 car garage Newly painted and new carpet Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher included Spacious and open concept living, kitchen, dining Small back yard with no fence Pets allowed upon approval (RLNE5788396)
408 N Oakwood Rd
408 North Oakwood Road, Enid, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom downstairs apartment in Enid, with central heat and air. Water and trash are included with the rent. Tenants enjoy swimming in the summer, and we are small pet friendly.
2010 Hunters Hill Dr.
2010 Hunters Hill Drive, Enid, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1644 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - 2010 Hunters Hill $1150/mo $1150 Deposit 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer, dryer, double car garage, fireplace, and fenced in yard.
1917 E. Cedar
1917 East Cedar Avenue, Enid, OK
Studio
$675
Adorable Two Bedroom! - Charming two bedroom, 1 bath home. Hardwood Flooring and carpet. This home will go fast! Make an appointment to view today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440796)
118 N. 20th
118 North 20th Street, Enid, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
118 N. 20th Enid, OK. - 118 N. 20th $550/month $500 Deposit 2 Bed 1 Bath Attached Garage Central Heat & Air E-TOWNE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 706 W. Maine Enid, OK 580-233-0001 No Cats Allowed (RLNE3765608)
