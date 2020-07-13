Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access media room online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Steelyard Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in the Bricktown area of downtown Oklahoma City. Steelyard Apartments offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious and open living areas, gourmet kitchens with gorgeous backsplashes, modern finishes, contemporary lighting, a washer/dryer in every unit and private patios, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Beyond your apartment, our outdoor courtyard areas with BBQ grills, TVs, and a fountain are great for entertaining your guests! Looking to stay active? Steelyard Apartments offers a state-of-the-art fitness center with Wellbeats virtual classes right here on-site! You can also take a dip in our resort-style pool, relax in our resident lounge or play with your furry friend at our on-site dog park! Please call our leasing office for more details.