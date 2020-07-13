All apartments in Oklahoma City
Steelyard Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Steelyard Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
505 E Sheridan Ave · (405) 621-3823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2351 · Avail. Aug 7

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 2355 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 2248 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 1202 · Avail. now

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steelyard Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Steelyard Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in the Bricktown area of downtown Oklahoma City. Steelyard Apartments offers beautiful one, two and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious and open living areas, gourmet kitchens with gorgeous backsplashes, modern finishes, contemporary lighting, a washer/dryer in every unit and private patios, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. Beyond your apartment, our outdoor courtyard areas with BBQ grills, TVs, and a fountain are great for entertaining your guests! Looking to stay active? Steelyard Apartments offers a state-of-the-art fitness center with Wellbeats virtual classes right here on-site! You can also take a dip in our resort-style pool, relax in our resident lounge or play with your furry friend at our on-site dog park! Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Off street parking and private parking garage available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steelyard Apartments have any available units?
Steelyard Apartments has 22 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Steelyard Apartments have?
Some of Steelyard Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steelyard Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steelyard Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steelyard Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steelyard Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steelyard Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steelyard Apartments offers parking.
Does Steelyard Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Steelyard Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Steelyard Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Steelyard Apartments has a pool.
Does Steelyard Apartments have accessible units?
No, Steelyard Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Steelyard Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steelyard Apartments has units with dishwashers.
