5 Apartments for rent in Oklahoma City, OK with move-in specials

16 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$887
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
77 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1062 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
15 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
22 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
City Guide for Oklahoma City, OK

"Oklahoma! Where the wind comes sweeping down the plain / Where the waving wheat / Can sure smell sweet / When the wind comes right behind the rain." ("Oklahoma" lyrics)

Oklahoma City is a rummage sale of cowboy kitsch, Art Deco buildings, oilrigs, Native American culture, sweeping landscapes, and taco buses: all buried in the middle of the country and coated in red prairie winds. This dusty gem has almost no traffic (number four on Forbes’ “Best City for Commuters” list), affordable living, and the Thunder (basketball-kaboom!). It’s not for everyone, but it is for you—time to stake your claim on that ‘ol sweepin’ plain (sorry, no more musical references, we promise).

Having trouble with Craigslist Oklahoma City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Oklahoma City, OK

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oklahoma City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Oklahoma City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

