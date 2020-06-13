/
80 Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK📍
Stonewall
2718 Hwy 74, Purcell, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
839 sqft
Welcome home to STONEWALL APTS!
1614 S Green Ave. A
1614 South Green Avenue, Purcell, OK
1 Bedroom
$450
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Rental in Purcell - Cute 1 bed 1 bath front half of duplex is close to downtown Purcell and just minutes from I-35. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4058673)
811 Monarch Way
811 Monarch Way, Purcell, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1209 sqft
This home is a beautiful 1209 sq ft home featuring three bedrooms / two baths, spacious open floor plan, laundry room with hook-ups, two car garage, landscaping, privacy fence, and a covered patio.
628 Lincoln
628 W Lincoln St, Purcell, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
NO PETS - THIS PROPERTY IS A DUPLEX - Central Heat/Air - Fenced Yard - Single Car Detached Garage - around 1,500 Sq Ft
4216 Osprey Drive
4216 Osprey Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great Home just a couple miles from Campus with a neighborhood park! Easy Access to all areas of Norman -- 3 Bed/2 Bath -- Availability Immediately. Small Pets are negotiable with Pet Deposit. Call for details or a showing!
801 Cartwright Dr - 4
801 Cartwright Dr, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Come be our neighbor!!! Located in Noble, close to schools, splash pad, and quick access to Norman. 1 Bedroom available soon
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$809
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
515 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$669
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$719
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -
440 Elm Ave. #4
440 Elm Ave, Norman, OK
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to OU Campus - Adorable efficiency apartment, completely updated, including new flooring, fixtures and paint throughout.
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148
401 12th Avenue Southeast, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
401 12th Ave. SE Bldg. 7 #148 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 1 bed Condo - This great 1 bedroom is located right on 12th Ave SE in Cottonwood condominiums and close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and is just blocks from OU campus.
526 University Blvd
526 S University Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$495
526 University Blvd Available 08/15/20 Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath duplex on Campus Corner! The Other Place - Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath close to Campus! On-site parking. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, dining area. Walk-in closet. New windows.
620 Rosedale Dr
620 Rosedale Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1858 sqft
Lovely Home with Two Living Areas in Norman! - Charming home near campus! This three bedroom home features hardwood floors in some room, two bathrooms, and TWO living areas! Kitchen also has fridge, stove and double oven.
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.
1108 West Apache St
1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1811 sqft
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Purcell rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Purcell area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Purcell from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.