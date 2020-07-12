/
/
/
quail creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
173 Apartments for rent in Quail Creek, Oklahoma City, OK
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11433 N May Avenue
11433 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1085 sqft
For Lease- Nice Condo in Quail Creek. Elementary school is very close. Upstairs unit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
12337 Cedar Springs Lane
12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1530 sqft
12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, 73120 Rent is $1,100/month, Min 12 month lease, $1,100 Security Deposit 1,530 sq ft 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Kitchen has refrigerator, electric oven, and stainless dishwasher 2 car garage with automatic
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11906 SHADY TRAIL
11906 Shady Trail Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2202 sqft
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos.
Results within 1 mile of Quail Creek
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1367 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4009 Cherry Hill Ln
4009 Cherry Hill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3290 sqft
4009 Cherry Hill Ln Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! - Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! From the minute you arrive
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9712 NW Mahler Place
9712 Mahler Pl, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1322 sqft
School system should be researched by renter.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10705 Sunnymeade Drive
10705 Sunnymeade Place, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1617 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease in The Village. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room and kitchen have an open feel. Second living room has large fireplace. Great Location.
1 of 23
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
2612 Huntleigh Drive
2612 Huntleigh Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1262 sqft
Delightful home for lease. That would be a joy to en-dwell! Cute facade with nice inviting front porch. Three bedrooms, laundry room & nice yard. Stylish updating & Newly remodelled bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2724 Ridgeview Drive
2724 Ridgeview Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1157 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in OKC. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Don't miss out on this house! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.
Results within 5 miles of Quail Creek
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$789
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$857
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!