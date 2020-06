Amenities

Location Location Location. Easy access to University of Oklahoma, East Norman and Hwy 9. We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Photos do not reflect new flooring and new granite countertops that will be installed in June. Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen has refrigerator, dishwasher and electric stove with oven. Cul de sac provides a low traffic option. Lawn service provided. This is a no pet non-smoking unit. New lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit is $750.00