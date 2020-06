Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This property can either be shown with Face Time or on site. A very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen is complete with refrigerator, electric cook stove, and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Floors are laminate and tile for easy cleaning. Has washer and dryer hookups. Nice size backyard. This is a no pets, non-smoking unit. The new lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $700.00