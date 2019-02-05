3236 Northwest Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

This spacious townhouse is located in Norman's desirable West Side with quick access to everything Norman has to offer. This location puts you just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment as well as quick, easy access to I-35.

This beautiful townhouse is equipped with:

*Fully applianced kitchen including stove, dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal, and microwave.

*Large, spacious closets and storage.

*Once car garage with opener attached.

*Marble top counters and modern fixtures in bathrooms.

*52'' Ceiling fans in every room.

*Central heating & air.

*Full size washer & dryer included.

*Privacy fenced back yard area.



We are pet friendly! Additional deposits and breed restrictions apply.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.