All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 3236 Northwest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
3236 Northwest Boulevard
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:41 PM

3236 Northwest Boulevard

3236 Northwest Blvd · (405) 500-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3236 Northwest Blvd, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1504 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious townhouse is located in Norman's desirable West Side with quick access to everything Norman has to offer. This location puts you just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment as well as quick, easy access to I-35.
This beautiful townhouse is equipped with:
*Fully applianced kitchen including stove, dishwasher, fridge, garbage disposal, and microwave.
*Large, spacious closets and storage.
*Once car garage with opener attached.
*Marble top counters and modern fixtures in bathrooms.
*52'' Ceiling fans in every room.
*Central heating & air.
*Full size washer & dryer included.
*Privacy fenced back yard area.

We are pet friendly! Additional deposits and breed restrictions apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have any available units?
3236 Northwest Boulevard has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have?
Some of 3236 Northwest Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3236 Northwest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3236 Northwest Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3236 Northwest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3236 Northwest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3236 Northwest Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3236 Northwest Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3236 Northwest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3236 Northwest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3236 Northwest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3236 Northwest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3236 Northwest Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
Savannah Ridge
4701 W Heritage Place
Norman, OK 73072
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St
Norman, OK 73071
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK 73072
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity