Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1411 Lincoln Ave

1411 Lincoln Avenue · (405) 801-2293 ext. 201
Location

1411 Lincoln Avenue, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 Lincoln Ave · Avail. now

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Located within walking distance to the OU campus!

New AC!

Pets are welcome- see below for details.

Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer and Dryer: No
Fenced Yard: Yes

School District Information: Madison Elementary, Irving Middle School, Norman High School

*Availability date is tentative.
*Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Deposits increase and are fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). A maximum of two pets per property under for 40 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

(RLNE2408305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
1411 Lincoln Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 1411 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 1411 Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 1411 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 1411 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
