1411 Lincoln Ave

Amenities
Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Located within walking distance to the OU campus!
New AC!
Pets are welcome- see below for details.
Pets: Yes
Refrigerator: Yes
Washer and Dryer: No
Fenced Yard: Yes
School District Information: Madison Elementary, Irving Middle School, Norman High School
*Availability date is tentative.
*Pet Policy: Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. Deposits increase and are fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). A maximum of two pets per property under for 40 pounds each. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.
(RLNE2408305)