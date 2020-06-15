Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.



Pets: Yes, See pet policy below

Refrigerator: No

Washer and Dryer: No; has hookups



**PET POLICY**

Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.



School districts: McKinley, Alcott, Norman High



(RLNE4773289)