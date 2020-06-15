All apartments in Norman
1108 West Apache St

1108 West Apache Street · (405) 801-2293 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1108 West Apache Street, Norman, OK 73069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 West Apache St · Avail. Jul 6

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1108 West Apache St Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home near Campus! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located minutes from OU's campus! This charming house has wood floors in the living room, a huge master bedroom, and a large backyard.

Pets: Yes, See pet policy below
Refrigerator: No
Washer and Dryer: No; has hookups

**PET POLICY**
Pet deposit is $500 and fully refundable if property is returned in the same condition it was initially leased to tenant(s). Rent Increases by $25 a month if pets are approved at the property. A maximum of two pets per property. Some breed restrictions apply; call our office for details.

School districts: McKinley, Alcott, Norman High

(RLNE4773289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 West Apache St have any available units?
1108 West Apache St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 West Apache St have?
Some of 1108 West Apache St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 West Apache St currently offering any rent specials?
1108 West Apache St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 West Apache St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 West Apache St is pet friendly.
Does 1108 West Apache St offer parking?
No, 1108 West Apache St does not offer parking.
Does 1108 West Apache St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 West Apache St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 West Apache St have a pool?
No, 1108 West Apache St does not have a pool.
Does 1108 West Apache St have accessible units?
No, 1108 West Apache St does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 West Apache St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 West Apache St does not have units with dishwashers.
