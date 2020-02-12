All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1017 E. Louisiana Street

1017 East Louisiana Street · (405) 691-6414
Location

1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 E. Louisiana Street · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! - Located just north of Lindsey and west of SE 12th Street. Take Virginia Street north to Louisiana Street and then east to the home. Hardwood floors throughout, Fenced in yard, lots of natural light and windows! Large bedrooms and open living areas. Relax in the front porch area that is enclosed. 1 car garage, washer and dryer connections, and close to the college, restaurants and shopping.

Easy to show so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 today to schedule a time to see the inside. Or visit our website at dsprops.com for more information!

(RLNE5621913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have any available units?
1017 E. Louisiana Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have?
Some of 1017 E. Louisiana Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 E. Louisiana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1017 E. Louisiana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 E. Louisiana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 E. Louisiana Street is pet friendly.
Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street offer parking?
Yes, 1017 E. Louisiana Street does offer parking.
Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 E. Louisiana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have a pool?
No, 1017 E. Louisiana Street does not have a pool.
Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have accessible units?
No, 1017 E. Louisiana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 E. Louisiana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 E. Louisiana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
