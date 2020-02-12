1017 E. Louisiana Street

Amenities

Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! - Located just north of Lindsey and west of SE 12th Street. Take Virginia Street north to Louisiana Street and then east to the home. Hardwood floors throughout, Fenced in yard, lots of natural light and windows! Large bedrooms and open living areas. Relax in the front porch area that is enclosed. 1 car garage, washer and dryer connections, and close to the college, restaurants and shopping.



Easy to show so call our leasing line at 405-691-6414 today to schedule a time to see the inside.



(RLNE5621913)