Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4421 SW Mesquite Drive

4421 SW Mesquite Dr · (580) 248-8838
Location

4421 SW Mesquite Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4421 SW Mesquite Drive · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4421 SW Mesquite Drive Available 06/22/20 BISHOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! PET'S NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Corner lot home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, pantry, refrigerator, smooth top stove with above hood microwave, dishwasher, a lot of cabinet space in the kitchen, ceiling fans throughout the home, washer/dryer connections, cabinet space in hallway, walk in closet in master bedroom, security system that can be set up by the tenant, central heat/air, nice size back yard with privacy fence, close to schools and shopping centers; MORE PICTURES COMING SOON.

(RLNE5840413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have any available units?
4421 SW Mesquite Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have?
Some of 4421 SW Mesquite Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 SW Mesquite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 SW Mesquite Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 SW Mesquite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive does offer parking.
Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have a pool?
No, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 SW Mesquite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 SW Mesquite Drive has units with dishwashers.
