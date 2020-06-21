Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4421 SW Mesquite Drive Available 06/22/20 BISHOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! PET'S NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Corner lot home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, pantry, refrigerator, smooth top stove with above hood microwave, dishwasher, a lot of cabinet space in the kitchen, ceiling fans throughout the home, washer/dryer connections, cabinet space in hallway, walk in closet in master bedroom, security system that can be set up by the tenant, central heat/air, nice size back yard with privacy fence, close to schools and shopping centers; MORE PICTURES COMING SOON.



(RLNE5840413)