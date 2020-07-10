Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07pm
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$904
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
57 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3712 NE Bradford St.
3712 Northeast Bradford Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1650 sqft
3712 NE Bradford St. Available 07/20/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that is in Eastlake Addition, just 4 blocks from the Eastlake.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7922 NW Crossland Circle
7922 Northwest Crossland Circle, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Condo Home with Community Pool!!! $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Very nice spacious condo home located in the Crossland sub division area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, assigned parking for 2 cars, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7010 NW Taylor Avenue
7010 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$985
1581 sqft
PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Hunter Hills area! 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, laundry room to include a washer and dryer, nice size

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1705 SE Jarman Ave
1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1362 sqft
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1814 NW Dearborn Avenue
1814 Northwest Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pets Negotiable!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Gays West area, 1 car drive way with carport, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living area, kitchen area with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom has a built in desk area,

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2004 NE 36th St.
2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1806 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4546 NE Arlington Avenue
4546 Northeast Arlington Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1584 sqft
4546 NE Arlington Avenue Available 08/23/20 Nice two story town-home located in the MacArthur Park area - 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lawton

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
212 E. Seminole St.
212 E Seminole St, Geronimo, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1452 sqft
PET FRIENDLY :) ALL ELECTRIC HOME! - Well maintained home located in the Geronimo Area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Approx 1452 sq ft, 2 car garage, kitchen/dining area, 1 living area, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, security system that can be set up by

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
104 Wheat Ridge Ave.
104 Wheat Ridge Ave, Geronimo, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
104 Wheat Ridge Ave. Available 07/28/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.

July 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lawton rents increased moderately over the past month

Lawton rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawton stand at $504 for a one-bedroom apartment and $666 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lawton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lawton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lawton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawton's median two-bedroom rent of $666 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lawton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four-and-a-half times the price in Lawton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

