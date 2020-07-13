Apartment List
/
OK
/
lawton
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with pool

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07pm
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$904
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
55 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 134
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$560
990 sqft
Spacious 2BR in Quiet Area - Property Id: 54950 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7922 NW Crossland Circle
7922 Northwest Crossland Circle, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Condo Home with Community Pool!!! $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Very nice spacious condo home located in the Crossland sub division area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, assigned parking for 2 cars, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4741 NW Motif Manor Blvd - 507
4741 Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each unit has central heating and air, we also have an on-site laundry room. Swimming Pool. Units include Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave. We also have on-site security.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2004 NE 36th St.
2004 Northeast 36th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1806 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue
4607 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1700 sqft
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue Available 04/06/20 Eastside home walking distance to MacArthur Schools.... - Very well maintained home, located on the eastside, walking distance to MacArthur Schools, updated features.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4546 NE Arlington Avenue
4546 Northeast Arlington Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1584 sqft
4546 NE Arlington Avenue Available 08/23/20 Nice two story town-home located in the MacArthur Park area - 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3601 NE Madison Ave
3601 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1825 sqft
Located in the Kingsbriar addition this well kept brick home is all electric with a 2 car garage and sits on a corner lot, This home features an open floor plan with nice sized rooms throughout, a whirlpool tub in the master on suite, lots of
Results within 5 miles of Lawton

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1022 NE Scissortail Drive
1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2371 sqft
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a

July 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Lawton rents increased moderately over the past month

Lawton rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawton stand at $504 for a one-bedroom apartment and $666 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lawton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Lawton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lawton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lawton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawton's median two-bedroom rent of $666 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Lawton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four-and-a-half times the price in Lawton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton 3 BedroomsLawton Apartments with BalconyLawton Apartments with Garage
    Lawton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with PoolLawton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Lawton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawton Luxury PlacesLawton Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
    Chickasha, OK

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Cameron University