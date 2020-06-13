Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

42 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with balcony

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated May 29 at 03:39pm
16 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6211 NW Cedarwood Dr
6211 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
1400 sq foot 3 bed, 1.75 bath, CHA, fireplace, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, fenced back yard with 3 storage sheds, screened in back porch.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 NW Ozmun Ave
2821 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 gar garage for lease in Lawton - Completely renovated home for lease in Lawton. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. 1560 sq ft. Kitchen comes white color electric range and refrigerator. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 SW Beta Avenue
6906 Southwest Beta Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
6906 SW Beta Avenue Available 07/03/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1404 sqft
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY .

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6939 SW Cherokee Avenue
6939 Southwest Cherokee Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
- Very nice home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, nice size bedrooms, laundry area with washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out home, lots

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 SW 80th Street
904 SW 80th St, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
904 SW 80th Street Available 06/29/20 GREAT HOME IN THE WEST HILL'S AREA!! PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice spacious open floor plan home located in the West Hill's area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a fireplace,

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2240 sqft
Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 NW 37th Street
1615 Northwest 37th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2416 sqft
1615 NW 37th Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in the Enclave. Shown by Appointment only! - 2416 Sq.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
3715 NE Madision Avenue Available 07/06/20 Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6920 NW Sprucewood Drive
6920 Northwest Sprucewood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1630 sqft
Fantastic home located in Woodland Hills Addition - Very nice spacious home located in the Woodland Hills area! Formal Living and Dining rooms, family room with fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, mini-blinds, ceiling

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
307 SE Camelot Drive
307 Southeast Camelot Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1998 sqft
307 SE Camelot Drive Available 07/03/20 Great two story home, located on the Eastside - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, cozy living area with 3 sided fireplace open to kitchen living and dining, kitchen dining, master bedroom down stairs,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 NW 62nd Street
312 Northwest 62nd Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
2102 sqft
PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice two story home located in the Country Club West area, 1 car carport, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, (tenant must provide own refrigerator), dishwasher, ceiling fans,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4426 SW Mesquite Drive
4426 Southwest Mesquite Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1429 sqft
4426 SW Mesquite Drive Available 07/29/20 ROLLING HILLS!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Rolling Hills Area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a wood burning fireplace, open kitchen plan with a smooth top stove with

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 NW Terrace Hills
2315 Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Terrace Hills Area !! - Very nice home located in the Terrace Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, central/heat & air, washer/dryer

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7922 NW Crossland Circle
7922 Northwest Crossland Circle, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Condo Home with Community Pool!!! $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Very nice spacious condo home located in the Crossland sub division area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, assigned parking for 2 cars, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3105 NE Georgetown Ave.
3105 Northeast Georgetown Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2120 sqft
- Available Now LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! Very popular neighborhood for families with East Lawton Schools! Open, spacious, Versatile floor plan boasts Office or 4th bedroom with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.
1423 Southeast Hillcrest Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1521 sqft
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
834 NW 20th Street
834 Northwest 20th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$845
1100 sqft
Liberty Heights Home with lots of charm!! - Very nice spacious home, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, kitchen, living area, dining area, nice size bedrooms, fenced back yard, corner lot, ceiling fans, mini-blinds, central heat and air, stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lawton, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lawton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

