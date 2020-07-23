Apartment List
/
OK
/
comanche county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:39 AM

75 Apartments for rent in Comanche County, OK

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
27 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
52 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
$475
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Northeast Babbit Street
107 Northeast Babbit Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Fantastic redo and Wonderful Eastside school district. Nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Great tile work throughout. Wood laminated floors in the large living room. Nice modern color.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3146 NW Cache Rd 218
3146 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 218 Available 08/01/20 1BR Remodeled - Property Id: 68832 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 133
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
800 sqft
Unit 133 Available 08/15/20 **Spacious 2BR Remodeled** - Property Id: 75087 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 NE Scissortail Drive
1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2371 sqft
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 1/2 SW G Avenue
902 1/2 SW G Ave, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
- (RLNE5914090)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 SW G Avenue
902 Southwest G Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
- (RLNE5914059)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 NW 68th Street
2306 Northwest 68th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1682 sqft
Fantastic home located in Creekwood subdivision, close to shopping, restaurants and Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue
5712 Northwest Lady Marna Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue Available 08/03/20 Great home close to Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Dr, Lawton, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3835 sqft
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive - If you are looking for the CACHE SCHOOL DISTRICT look no further! This 2 story beauty features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, formal dining room, office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and all new

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 SW 41st Street
1909 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
1909 SW 41st Street Available 07/30/20 VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE PARK RIDGE AREA! - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Park Ridge Area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B
5404 Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1422 sqft
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B Available 07/24/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! A spacious townhouse has 3 bedroom home is close to Fort Sill gate on 52nd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
904 NE Tortoise Unit C
904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! . This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home. Central heat and air, wooden privacy fence, vinyl and carpet flooring through out.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2601 NE Dearborn
2601 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
EASTSIDE LOCATION!! - This three bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home with a 2 car garage sits on a corner lot. The home is located in the Macarthur School District. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 SW 54th Street
2408 Northwest 54th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2027 sqft
2408 SW 54th Street Available 07/31/20 $100.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 NW Millcreek Rd.
17 NW Millcreek Rd, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage located in Pecan Valley South.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Comanche County?
Apartment Rentals in Comanche County start at $350/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Comanche County?
Some of the colleges located in the Comanche County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Comanche County have apartments for rent?
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Duncan have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKLawton, OKWichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Yukon, OKChickasha, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKMoore, OKIowa Park, TXElk City, OKWeatherford, OK