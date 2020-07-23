/
/
comanche county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:39 AM
75 Apartments for rent in Comanche County, OK📍
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
27 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
52 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
$475
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Northeast Babbit Street
107 Northeast Babbit Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$850
1300 sqft
Fantastic redo and Wonderful Eastside school district. Nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. Great tile work throughout. Wood laminated floors in the large living room. Nice modern color.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3146 NW Cache Rd 218
3146 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 218 Available 08/01/20 1BR Remodeled - Property Id: 68832 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 133
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
800 sqft
Unit 133 Available 08/15/20 **Spacious 2BR Remodeled** - Property Id: 75087 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 NE Scissortail Drive
1022 NE Scissortail Dr, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2371 sqft
1022 NE Scissortail Drive Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Eastside home located in gated Scissortail, Corner lot, - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage, formal living room and dining area, family room wood ceramic gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with a
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 1/2 SW G Avenue
902 1/2 SW G Ave, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
- (RLNE5914090)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 SW G Avenue
902 Southwest G Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
650 sqft
- (RLNE5914059)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 NW 68th Street
2306 Northwest 68th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1682 sqft
Fantastic home located in Creekwood subdivision, close to shopping, restaurants and Ft.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue
5712 Northwest Lady Marna Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue Available 08/03/20 Great home close to Ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Dr, Lawton, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3835 sqft
7332 SW Pecan Meadow Drive - If you are looking for the CACHE SCHOOL DISTRICT look no further! This 2 story beauty features 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, formal dining room, office, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and all new
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1909 SW 41st Street
1909 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
1909 SW 41st Street Available 07/30/20 VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE PARK RIDGE AREA! - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Park Ridge Area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B
5404 Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1422 sqft
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B Available 07/24/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! A spacious townhouse has 3 bedroom home is close to Fort Sill gate on 52nd.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
904 NE Tortoise Unit C
904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! . This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home. Central heat and air, wooden privacy fence, vinyl and carpet flooring through out.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2601 NE Dearborn
2601 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
EASTSIDE LOCATION!! - This three bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home with a 2 car garage sits on a corner lot. The home is located in the Macarthur School District. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 SW 54th Street
2408 Northwest 54th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2027 sqft
2408 SW 54th Street Available 07/31/20 $100.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 NW Millcreek Rd.
17 NW Millcreek Rd, Comanche County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2172 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage located in Pecan Valley South.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Comanche County area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, Cameron University, Oklahoma Christian University, and Oklahoma City University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Oklahoma City, Norman, Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Duncan have apartments for rent.