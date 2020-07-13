54 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07pm
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$904
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
55 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue
5712 Northwest Lady Marna Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue Available 08/03/20 Great home close to Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B
5404 Northwest Sir Brian Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1422 sqft
5404 NW Sir Brian Unit B Available 07/22/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! A spacious townhouse has 3 bedroom home is close to Fort Sill gate on 52nd.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2408 SW 54th Street
2408 Northwest 54th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2027 sqft
2408 SW 54th Street Available 07/22/20 $100.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
312 NW 62nd Street
312 Northwest 62nd Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
2102 sqft
PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice two story home located in the Country Club West area, 1 car carport, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, (tenant must provide own refrigerator), dishwasher, ceiling fans,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B
4022 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
4022 NW Ozmun Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 SE Surrey Lane
127 Southeast Surrey Lane, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1560 sqft
127 SE Surrey Lane Available 07/24/20 Great home located in Carriage Hills, - Very nice spacious 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, laundry room, nice size bedrooms, security system (tenant responsibility to

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 08/07/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue
6140 Southwest Oakcliff, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1122 sqft
6140 SW Oakcliff Avenue Available 07/24/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH HOMEOWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Lee West Estates area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, living area, kitchen/dining area, dishwasher, stove with above hood

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 NW Cheswick Pl
1203 Northwest Cheswick Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2332 sqft
1203 NW Cheswick Pl Available 08/03/20 Pets Negotiable..2 story Custom Home in Wyatt Acres..Shown By Appointment - 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining room, beautiful hardwood flooring in the family room, 2 car garage w/opener.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 SW 81st Street
916 Southwest 81st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1648 sqft
916 SW 81st Street Available 07/20/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very nice open floor plan home located in the West Hill area, 3 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 134
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$560
800 sqft
Spacious 2BR in Quiet Area - Property Id: 54950 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7922 NW Crossland Circle
7922 Northwest Crossland Circle, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Condo Home with Community Pool!!! $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Very nice spacious condo home located in the Crossland sub division area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, assigned parking for 2 cars, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 NW Terrace Hills
2315 Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Terrace Hills Area !! - Very nice home located in the Terrace Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, central/heat & air, washer/dryer
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawton, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

