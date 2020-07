Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access car wash area cc payments e-payments online portal

At Legend Park Apartments, we know you want the very best, so we have designed a unique selection of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans specifically with you in mind. Choose from a vast selection of unique layouts ranging from 786 to 1330 square feet. Come home to stylish apartments boasting nine-foot ceilings and oversized windows for plenty of natural light. State of the art appliances and premium walnut cabinets ensure that you will feel at home in the kitchen. You have the option to enjoy beautiful lake and courtyard views from your very own patio or balcony. Washers and dryers in every apartment will save you the hassle of inconvenient trips to the laundromat. Unwind in your very own garden style tub and find a place for everything with spacious closets at your disposal. You will also love our option of Corporate style homes that are fully furnished and move in ready. Come home to Legend Park Apartments. Visit us today to take a tour of our available floor plans.