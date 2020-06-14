Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NW 13th Street
1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1387 sqft
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3708 NE Willow Way
3708 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2064 sqft
3708 NE Willow Way Available 07/09/20 Fantastic home located in Eastlake - 3 bedrooms office space (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living room with hardwood flooring gas fireplace, huge kitchen with granite countertops,

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3618 NE Willow Way
3618 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2330 sqft
3618 NE Willow Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful home located in Eastlake, Shown by Appointment only - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas both with gas fireplaces, pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, stove,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
3715 NE Madision Avenue Available 07/06/20 Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3112 NE Plymouth Rock Avenue
3112 Northeast Plymouth Rock Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2013 sqft
3112 NE Plymouth Rock Avenue Available 07/06/20 Fantastic home located in Heritage Hills,, - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, formal and kitchen dining, wood flooring in the formal dining area, breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1007 NW Arlington Ave.
1007 Northwest Arlington Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
2083 sqft
1007 NW Arlington Ave. Available 06/26/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - BEAUTIFUL OLD TOWN NORTH HOME...two master suites, original hardwood flooring thru out the home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2213 NW 28th St
2213 Northwest 28th Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$550
1350 sqft
Large kitchen area, open to living area which has nice wood laminate flooring. Has a large mud room and fenced back yard. Double driveway. Close to Ft. Sill. Security System installed monitoring is at tenants expense.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1519 SW New York Ave
1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
904 sqft
2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing! Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lawton, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

