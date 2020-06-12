Apartment List
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
36 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$849
460 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.
Last updated May 29 at 03:39pm
16 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
998 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 237
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$580
990 sqft
$200 off 1st mth & reduced rent on 2BR Large - Property Id: 48820 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 NE Tortoise Unit C
904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
904 NE Tortoise Unit C Available 07/10/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! . This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7922 NW Crossland Circle
7922 Northwest Crossland Circle, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Condo Home with Community Pool!!! $150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! - Very nice spacious condo home located in the Crossland sub division area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, assigned parking for 2 cars, living area, kitchen/dining area, stove, refrigerator,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1814 NW Dearborn Avenue
1814 Northwest Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
842 sqft
Pets Negotiable!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Gays West area, 1 car drive way with carport, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living area, kitchen area with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom has a built in desk area,

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C
4008 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C Available 05/25/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located close to Fort Sill right off

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
904 sqft
2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing! Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.

June 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lawton rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawton stand at $503 for a one-bedroom apartment and $664 for a two-bedroom. Lawton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Lawton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lawton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lawton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawton's median two-bedroom rent of $664 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lawton.
    • While rents in Lawton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four-and-a-half times the price in Lawton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

