Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:39 PM

39 Apartments for rent in Wichita Falls, TX

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2017 Mcgregor Avenue
2017 McGregor Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$650
1835 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT TO OWN AT AS IS CONDITION ONLY!! 4 bed 2 bath brick house sits on a large corner lot in Wichita Falls, there is also an additional living quarters with 420 square feet 1 bed, Kitchen and bathroom as well, close to major highway and

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Hamlin Avenue
1612 Hamlin Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$799
1187 sqft
INVESTOR SPECIAL...Fixer Upper Ready For Its Makeover! Property is for sale, lease, owner finance. Home need TLC. If your buyer wants upgrades to finish out, make a list and seller will repair and add to price.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4614 TRAILWOOD DRIVE
4614 Trailwood Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1455 sqft
Awesome location in the Southwest area of Wichita Falls. Large living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining area! Master suite has a walk in closet. The privacy fenced backyard has a storage building and a covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1616 BRITAIN STREET
1616 Britain St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
792 sqft
Owner pays gas and water. Large living room opens into the kitchen and dining area. 2 bedrooms and washer and dryer connections. Deposit is the same as the rent. $35 application fee.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3111 GRANT STREET
3111 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 bedroom home totally remodeled. Vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, tankless water heater, mini split & air. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Deposit is the same as the rent.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2213 WENONAH AVENUE
2213 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1202 sqft
Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE in Wichita Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4621 CASCADES DRIVE
4621 Cascades Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1770 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2811 COMPTON ROAD
2811 Compton Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1882 sqft
Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2402 WENONAH BOULEVARD
2402 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1716 sqft
Having a difficult time locating a nice spacious rental home... well this one is it. Large laundry room, spacious bedrooms and stoned accent fireplace are a just a few amenities this great home offers.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4409 ULEN LANE
4409 Ulen Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2060 sqft
Edge of WF, this is a nice quiet property. Has was originally a 2 bedroom and was built on so you will feel a slight drop in hallway. Nice large rooms, kitchen has center island with eating bar. Washer -dryer & refrigerator can stay if needed.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4439 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
4439 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1277 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Faith Village home for lease. 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Located on a corner lot, home has good curb appeal, a privacy fenced backyard and a 1 car garage. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as the rent. No smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1905 HAYES STREET
1905 Hayes St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
660 sqft
1-bedroom unit in a very small complex. Downstairs unit. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. $35 application fee for anyone 18 and older. Deposit is the same as rent. No pets, no smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2701 TAFT BOULEVARD
2701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1638 sqft
For Lease- Rent $1550/ Deposit $1550. No smokers. No pets. Very nice home in great location - corner lot w/large backyard. Beautiful hardwoods. Nicely remodeled kitchen. Stackable washer & dryer provided. Deposit must accompany application.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4914 BIG BEND DRIVE
4914 Big Bend Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 2 bath home FOR LEASE! $1450 Monthly, $1000 Deposit Living area plus family room w/gas log fireplace, breakfast area overlooking covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook-top, vent-a-hood, built-in over, dishwasher and breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
4307 HURSON LANE
4307 Hurson Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2040 sqft
$1650 A month. $1650 deposit. No Pets. No Smoking. Minimum 2 yr lease!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1622 Conkling
1622 Conkling Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$645
1216 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath with covered patio FEBRUARY SPECIAL - RENT DISCOUNT $100 - 3 bedroom 2 bath Central Heat and A/C Dishwasher Covered front deck SPECIAL PAY RENT ON OR BEFORE 1ST OF MONTH AND RECEIVE $100 DISCOUNT (NET RENT $545) Apply at www.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4830 K-Mart
4830 K Mart Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1218 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom w/ beautiful laminate wood floors throughout! Kitchen with newer appliances, counter tops, sink and faucet.

Median Rent in Wichita Falls

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wichita Falls is $617, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $781.
Studio
$496
1 Bed
$617
2 Beds
$781
3+ Beds
$1,092
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wichita Falls?
In Wichita Falls, the median rent is $496 for a studio, $617 for a 1-bedroom, $781 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,092 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wichita Falls, check out our monthly Wichita Falls Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wichita Falls?
Some of the colleges located in the Wichita Falls area include Cameron University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wichita Falls?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wichita Falls from include Lawton, Duncan, and Bowie.

