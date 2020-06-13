Apartment List
34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK

Finding an apartment in Lawton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
38 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04pm
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Last updated May 29 at 03:39pm
16 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2821 NW Ozmun Ave
2821 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 gar garage for lease in Lawton - Completely renovated home for lease in Lawton. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. 1560 sq ft. Kitchen comes white color electric range and refrigerator. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2240 sqft
Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NW 13th Street
1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1387 sqft
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 SW 78th Street
212 Southwest 78th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1676 sqft
212 SW 78th Street Available 07/12/20 Pet Friendly!! - Very nice open-floor plan home located in the Crystal Hill area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open living area with fireplace, large kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet/storage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 NW Carroll Ave
2140 Northwest Carroll Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Lawton - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton. 1100 sq ft. Attached 1 car garage. Large living room. Spacious kitchen comes with Electric Range and Refrigerator.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1404 sqft
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 NW Tomlin Place
2806 Northwest Tomlin Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2238 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Beautiful home located in Tomlinson Homestead sits on a Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, 2 baths, Sun-room with heat and air, 2 living areas,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3618 NE Willow Way
3618 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2330 sqft
3618 NE Willow Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful home located in Eastlake, Shown by Appointment only - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas both with gas fireplaces, pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, stove,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1713 NW Irwin Ave
1713 Northwest Irwin Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1128 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton - Completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Lawton. 1128 sq ft. The garage is converted to a master bedroom. Fresh 3 tone paint. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6128 SW Park Ave
6128 Southwest Park Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
Ready To Move In!!!! - Beautiful home located in a mature neighboorhood. In the Eisenhower High School district and zoned for Almor West Elementary.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.
1423 Southeast Hillcrest Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1521 sqft
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B
4022 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
4022 NW Ozmun Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 SW 80th Street
904 SW 80th St, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
904 SW 80th Street Available 06/29/20 GREAT HOME IN THE WEST HILL'S AREA!! PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice spacious open floor plan home located in the West Hill's area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a fireplace,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7309 NW 74th pl
7309 Northwest 74th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3211666)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1808 NW 76th Street
1808 Northwest 76th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1316 sqft
1808 NW 76th Street Available 06/26/20 Pet Friendly Home!!! - Spacious home located in the Keystone area. Close to Goodyear, Fort Sill, Target and Walmart.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2304 SW 44th Street
2304 Southwest 44th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1430 sqft
Beautiful well maintained home located in Rolling Hills - Top quality best describes this home built in 2009. Custom oak cabinets and wood work throughout the entire home. Tile in Foyer and Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
313 NW Ridgeview Way Available 07/03/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University &

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue
5712 Northwest Lady Marna Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue Available 08/03/20 Great home close to Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6211 NW Cedarwood Dr
6211 Northwest Cedarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
1400 sq foot 3 bed, 1.75 bath, CHA, fireplace, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, fenced back yard with 3 storage sheds, screened in back porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lawton, OK

Finding an apartment in Lawton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

