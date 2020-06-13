66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
37 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated May 29 at 03:39pm
16 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7010 NW Taylor Avenue
7010 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$985
1581 sqft
7010 NW Taylor Avenue Available 06/30/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Hunter Hills area! 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen with dining area, laundry room with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue
5712 Northwest Lady Marna Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
5712 NW Lady Marna Avenue Available 08/03/20 Great home close to Ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4421 SW Mesquite Drive
4421 SW Mesquite Dr, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1393 sqft
4421 SW Mesquite Drive Available 06/16/20 BISHOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! PET'S NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Corner lot home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, pantry,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6107 NW Dearborn Ave.
6107 Northwest Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
954 sqft
6107 NW Dearborn Ave - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage available for rent. Newly painted interior, new carpet & flooring all through out house. Some other updates. Large back yard. 1 pet allowed.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2821 NW Ozmun Ave
2821 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 gar garage for lease in Lawton - Completely renovated home for lease in Lawton. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. 1560 sq ft. Kitchen comes white color electric range and refrigerator. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 NW Carroll Ave
2140 Northwest Carroll Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Lawton - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton. 1100 sq ft. Attached 1 car garage. Large living room. Spacious kitchen comes with Electric Range and Refrigerator.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NW 13th Street
1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1387 sqft
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1713 NW Irwin Ave
1713 Northwest Irwin Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1128 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton - Completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Lawton. 1128 sq ft. The garage is converted to a master bedroom. Fresh 3 tone paint. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 SW Chaucer Dr
710 Southwest Chaucer Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1867 sqft
EISENHOWER VILLAGE!! FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING! - Great home located in Eisenhower Village, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 1867 Square feet. The home also has a lovely fire place and nostalgic pink bathroom and plenty of backyard space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2806 NW Tomlin Place
2806 Northwest Tomlin Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2238 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Beautiful home located in Tomlinson Homestead sits on a Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, 2 baths, Sun-room with heat and air, 2 living areas,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6906 SW Beta Avenue
6906 Southwest Beta Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
6906 SW Beta Avenue Available 07/03/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1404 sqft
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY .

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6939 SW Cherokee Avenue
6939 Southwest Cherokee Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
- Very nice home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living Room, Dining Room, nice size bedrooms, laundry area with washer/dryer connections, central heat/air, lots of windows for natural lighting thru-out home, lots

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 SW 80th Street
904 SW 80th St, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
904 SW 80th Street Available 06/29/20 GREAT HOME IN THE WEST HILL'S AREA!! PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice spacious open floor plan home located in the West Hill's area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a fireplace,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6128 SW Park Ave
6128 Southwest Park Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
Ready To Move In!!!! - Beautiful home located in a mature neighboorhood. In the Eisenhower High School district and zoned for Almor West Elementary.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4623 NW Santa Fe Ave
4623 Northwest Santa Fe Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Very Cozy house - This house has been recently remodeled and is move in ready, very cozy, with 3 beds and 1.5 bath. (RLNE3552167)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2407 NW 7th St
2407 Northwest 7th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$685
1150 sqft
Promotion Special Christmas.... - This is a really nice property, beautiful yard, it has 1150 square feet. Recent remodeled move in ready! This house is a 3 bedroom and 1 bath, very cozy. 10 min from Wal-mart and 6 min from Lawton public school's.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3708 NE Willow Way
3708 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2064 sqft
3708 NE Willow Way Available 07/09/20 Fantastic home located in Eastlake - 3 bedrooms office space (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living room with hardwood flooring gas fireplace, huge kitchen with granite countertops,

June 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lawton rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawton stand at $503 for a one-bedroom apartment and $664 for a two-bedroom. Lawton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Lawton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lawton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lawton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawton's median two-bedroom rent of $664 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lawton.
    • While rents in Lawton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four-and-a-half times the price in Lawton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

