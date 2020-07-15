/
/
weatherford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, OK📍
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
501 W. Oklahoma
501 West Oklahoma Avenue, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
Super Clean 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath House - This immaculate 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home is located just one block west of SWOSU. Recent floor covering and updated appliances which include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
604 W. RAINEY
604 W Rainey Ave, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
Clean 2 bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home! Move in Ready! - This mobile home is located in a quiet area just west of Weatherford City hall. It has two bedrooms: one at each end of the mobile home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 NW Main Street
101 Northwest Main Street, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home that has been recently renovated. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio/storage area. Small/Medium size pets allowed with additional $150 non-refundable deposit. Available immediately.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 SANWOOD
1600 Sanwood St, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2012 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! - This 1.5 story home has over 2,000 square feet of living area and a 2 car attached garage. A spacious den and fireplace adjoin a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
716 W. ARAPAHO
716 West Arapaho Avenue, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
716 W Arapaho is Move in Ready! - Fresh paint and new wood floors in the living room! This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a spacious eat-in kitchen. Refrigerator, range, and washer/dryer hook-ups all window treatments.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 N. BRADLEY
1008 North Bradley Street, Weatherford, OK
1 Bedroom
$385
Across the Street From the SWOSU Campus! - This one bed one bath duplex is literally directly across the street from the SWOSU campus. It has been updated with wood floors and zoned baseboard electric heaters.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10340 N. 2386 ROAD
10340 N 2386 Rd, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
Rural mobile home with horse barn - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home has been recently updated with fresh paint inside and out; a new metal roof and paved parking under the 2 car attached carport.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10851 N. 2440 Rd Weatherford, OK 73096
10851 N 2440 Rd, Custer County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
Country living on 1 acre - This 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home is great for someone who enjoys peace and quiet and country living. Located approx 7 miles south of I-40 on 2440 Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Weatherford
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 E 4th St
220 E 4th St, Hydro, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hydro, OK 73048 - If you are looking for a nice property to rent in Hydro, OK then you need to see this one! Beautifully maintained inside and out. Central gas heat and central electric AC.