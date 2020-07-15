9 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, OK

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
501 W. Oklahoma
501 West Oklahoma Avenue, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
Super Clean 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath House - This immaculate 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home is located just one block west of SWOSU. Recent floor covering and updated appliances which include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
604 W. RAINEY
604 W Rainey Ave, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
Clean 2 bedroom 2 bath Mobile Home! Move in Ready! - This mobile home is located in a quiet area just west of Weatherford City hall. It has two bedrooms: one at each end of the mobile home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 NW Main Street
101 Northwest Main Street, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home that has been recently renovated. New flooring and paint throughout. Covered patio/storage area. Small/Medium size pets allowed with additional $150 non-refundable deposit. Available immediately.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1600 SANWOOD
1600 Sanwood St, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2012 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! - This 1.5 story home has over 2,000 square feet of living area and a 2 car attached garage. A spacious den and fireplace adjoin a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
716 W. ARAPAHO
716 West Arapaho Avenue, Weatherford, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
716 W Arapaho is Move in Ready! - Fresh paint and new wood floors in the living room! This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a spacious eat-in kitchen. Refrigerator, range, and washer/dryer hook-ups all window treatments.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1008 N. BRADLEY
1008 North Bradley Street, Weatherford, OK
1 Bedroom
$385
Across the Street From the SWOSU Campus! - This one bed one bath duplex is literally directly across the street from the SWOSU campus. It has been updated with wood floors and zoned baseboard electric heaters.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10340 N. 2386 ROAD
10340 N 2386 Rd, Weatherford, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
Rural mobile home with horse barn - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home has been recently updated with fresh paint inside and out; a new metal roof and paved parking under the 2 car attached carport.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10851 N. 2440 Rd Weatherford, OK 73096
10851 N 2440 Rd, Custer County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
Country living on 1 acre - This 2 bedroom 1 bath mobile home is great for someone who enjoys peace and quiet and country living. Located approx 7 miles south of I-40 on 2440 Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Weatherford

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 E 4th St
220 E 4th St, Hydro, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath in Hydro, OK 73048 - If you are looking for a nice property to rent in Hydro, OK then you need to see this one! Beautifully maintained inside and out. Central gas heat and central electric AC.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Weatherford?
Apartment Rentals in Weatherford start at $350/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to Weatherford?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Weatherford from include Elk City, and El Reno.

