Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport conference room courtyard fire pit internet access

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. The Flats at MacArthur in Lawton, OK, offer resort-style living at an affordable price. Our community was designed with your utmost comfort and convenience in mind. Our upscale amenities include modern apartments with all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio or balcony. Start your day with a work out in our 24-hour fitness center, and then take a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool. Invite friends and family over for a game of volleyball on our sand courts or try your luck on the basketball court.