Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
The Flats at MacArthur
3502 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$804
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
460 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1134 sqft
Resort-style living at an affordable price. Modern apartments feature all black appliances, washer and dryer and a private patio/balcony. Community has a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and sand volleyball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
6 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
Last updated May 29 at 03:39pm
16 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$845
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2523 NW 38th Place
2523 Northwest 38th Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
918 sqft
Fantastic re-do - Special !! $200.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2821 NW Ozmun Ave
2821 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 gar garage for lease in Lawton - Completely renovated home for lease in Lawton. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. 1560 sq ft. Kitchen comes white color electric range and refrigerator. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd.
4302 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2240 sqft
Spacious 2 story house on large corner lot - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that is on a large corner lot.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NW 13th Street
1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1387 sqft
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 NE Tortoise Unit C
904 Northeast Tortoise Drive, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1100 sqft
904 NE Tortoise Unit C Available 07/10/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! . This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 Sf Ft Town home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 SW 78th Street
212 Southwest 78th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1676 sqft
212 SW 78th Street Available 07/12/20 Pet Friendly!! - Very nice open-floor plan home located in the Crystal Hill area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open living area with fireplace, large kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet/storage

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 NW Carroll Ave
2140 Northwest Carroll Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Lawton - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton. 1100 sq ft. Attached 1 car garage. Large living room. Spacious kitchen comes with Electric Range and Refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1404 sqft
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3715 NE Madision Avenue
3715 Northeast Madison Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2062 sqft
3715 NE Madision Avenue Available 07/06/20 Beautiful corner lot home located in Kingsbriar Subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1701 NW Graywarr Place
1701 NW Gray Warr Pl, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1622 sqft
1701 NW Graywarr Place Available 06/19/20 Pets negotiable with Homeowner Approval!! - Very nice updated spacious home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Gray Warr area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths that has been updated, open kitchen that

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 SW Beta Avenue
6906 Southwest Beta Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
6906 SW Beta Avenue Available 07/03/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6839 NW Willow springs Dr.
6839 Northwest Willow Springs Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1436 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Charming 2 story townhouse located on the northwest side of Lawton. 3 bedrooms , 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, Close to Fort Sill, Cameron University, Good Year and local hospitals.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2415 SW 43rd Street
2415 Southwest 43rd Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1304 sqft
PET FRIENDLY :) MOVE IN SPECIAL: $200 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Very nice open plan home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, den area, kitchen/dining area, great kitchen island & breakfast

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 NW 37th Street
1615 Northwest 37th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2416 sqft
1615 NW 37th Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in the Enclave. Shown by Appointment only! - 2416 Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4426 SW Mesquite Drive
4426 Southwest Mesquite Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1429 sqft
4426 SW Mesquite Drive Available 07/29/20 ROLLING HILLS!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Rolling Hills Area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a wood burning fireplace, open kitchen plan with a smooth top stove with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 NW Tomlin Place
2806 Northwest Tomlin Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2238 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Beautiful home located in Tomlinson Homestead sits on a Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, 2 baths, Sun-room with heat and air, 2 living areas,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 SE Camelot Drive
307 Southeast Camelot Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1998 sqft
307 SE Camelot Drive Available 07/03/20 Great two story home, located on the Eastside - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, cozy living area with 3 sided fireplace open to kitchen living and dining, kitchen dining, master bedroom down stairs,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4703 SW Malcom Rd.
4703 Malcom Road, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! 10 year young Modern brick home in Waterstone Addition. This home is move-in ready and has just been freshened up with new floor covering and greige theme.

Median Rent in Lawton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lawton is $502, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $664.
Studio
$496
1 Bed
$502
2 Beds
$664
City GuideLawton
Lawton, Oklahoma

The city itself is small at 90,000, and it has done well in recent years in its efforts at expanding the small town offerings. There is plenty of small town charm and some undoubtedly beautiful scenery to go around.

Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods like Meadowbrook and Grayson’s Mountain Estates. Meadowbrook features older, more architecturally diverse houses whereas Grayson is a newer, planned community.

The historic Fields and Dunning subdivision is generally considered a great choice, what with its availability of parks and recreation. Architecture varies here. Alternatively, Sneed Acres offers a similar quality in some of the quirkiest abodes in town.

Where the gale force tornado season winds come sweeping down the plains

Lawton is quite near some of its most unique scenery in the form of the Wichita mountains and wildlife refuge. Living out here provides definite perks. Nearest here is Medicine Park, an early 20th century cobblestone resort town on the plains, and its retained much of its historic beauty The small town of Cache is also near here and offers residential areas similar to Lawton but with quite a bit more room to spread out.

What’s a Prius? Can I deep fry that?

Like the rest of the Sooner state, Lawton is a driving city without much use for bike routes or walking paths. There is a small city-run bus line with a few routes through town and to base. At any rate, you’ll need wheels for the one hour trip to Oklahoma City or the two hours to Dallas.

It’s really not nice to tip cows, but it sure is funny

There are enough dining and shopping options in town or nearby to keep you at least marginally entertained, and failing that, cow tipping (really) and mountain climbing are always available. Truly, something for everyone!

Find your something! Happy hunting!

June 2020 Lawton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawton Rent Report. Lawton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Lawton rent trends were flat over the past month

Lawton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawton stand at $503 for a one-bedroom apartment and $664 for a two-bedroom. Lawton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Lawton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Lawton has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Lawton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lawton's median two-bedroom rent of $664 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Lawton.
    • While rents in Lawton remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four-and-a-half times the price in Lawton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lawton?
    In Lawton, the median rent is $496 for a studio, $502 for a 1-bedroom, $664 for a 2-bedroom, and $931 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lawton, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lawton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lawton area include Cameron University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lawton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawton from include Wichita Falls, Duncan, and Chickasha.

