Cameron University
29 Apartments For Rent Near Cameron University
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
1 Unit Available
4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B
4022 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
Close to Fort Sill, large laundry room - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with a 2 car garage that is located close to Fort Sill right off Rogers
1 Unit Available
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl.
2312 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
5603 NW Briarwood Dr.
5603 Northwest Briarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet
1 Unit Available
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C
4008 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1025 sqft
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C Available 05/25/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located close to Fort Sill right off
1 Unit Available
1102 NW Laird Ave.
1102 Northwest Laird Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1753 sqft
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast
1 Unit Available
1519 SW New York Ave
1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.
1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
1 Unit Available
2604 SW H Ave
2604 Southwest H Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
Nice and roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car carport. Updated kitchen and spacious living room with large fenced in backyard. Close to Cameron University.
1 Unit Available
14 NW 56th Street
14 Northwest 56th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1404 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS AREA!! - Very nice 2 story home located in the Country Club Addition area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, open kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator,
1 Unit Available
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$575
1048 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom is fresh and clean. Nice fenced yard with trees. Approx. 1048 Sq. Ft. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
1 Unit Available
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
904 sqft
2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing! Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,
1 Unit Available
122 Southwest 49th Street
122 Southwest 49th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1225 sqft
Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard.
1 Unit Available
4406 SW Rosemary Way
4406 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1506 sqft
4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place.
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
1909 SW 41st Street
1909 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
1909 SW 41st Street Available 07/30/20 VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE PARK RIDGE AREA! - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Park Ridge Area.
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
4741 NW Motif Manor Blvd - 507
4741 Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each unit has central heating and air, we also have an on-site laundry room. Swimming Pool. Units include Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave. We also have on-site security.
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 134
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$560
990 sqft
Spacious 2BR in Quiet Area - Property Id: 54950 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.