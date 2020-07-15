Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
OK
/
Cameron University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:11 AM

29 Apartments For Rent Near Cameron University

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 9 at 08:07 PM
11 Units Available
District SIX10
610 SW 52nd St, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
996 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Make It Home. No detail has been overlooked in creating a neighborhood that will exceed your expectations.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
5 Units Available
Timbers
120 NW 44th St, Lawton, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$585
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
Quiet apartment community close to Ft. Sill and Cameron University. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and dishwashers. Enjoy the pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly complex!

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
313 NW Ridgeview Way
313 Northwest Ridgeview Way, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2206 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 4 Bedroom, 2 3/4 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in a Cul-de-Sac Close to Cameron University & Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B
4022 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
Close to Fort Sill, large laundry room - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with a 2 car garage that is located close to Fort Sill right off Rogers

1 of 29

Last updated September 26 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2312 SW Rolling Hills Pl.
2312 Southwest Rolling Hills Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
5603 NW Briarwood Dr.
5603 Northwest Briarwood Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1350 sqft
New carpet and counters, close to Crosby Park Elementary - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom house that has new carpet

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C
4008 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
1025 sqft
4008 NW Ozmun Unit C Available 05/25/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This is a lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located close to Fort Sill right off

1 of 20

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1102 NW Laird Ave.
1102 Northwest Laird Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1753 sqft
1102 NW Laird Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lawton Heights
1614 NW Taylor AVenue
1614 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
1614 NW Taylor AVenue Available 08/10/20 Lawton Heights! - Well maintained open floor plan home located in the Lawton Heights area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, breakfast

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1519 SW New York Ave
1519 Southwest New York Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$495
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath and fenced in yard. Window A/C unit and gas heater. Gas: heating, stove, and hot water heater.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1436 sqft
3804 NW Cherry Ave.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2604 SW H Ave
2604 Southwest H Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
Nice and roomy 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car carport. Updated kitchen and spacious living room with large fenced in backyard. Close to Cameron University.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
14 NW 56th Street
14 Northwest 56th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1404 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB HEIGHTS AREA!! - Very nice 2 story home located in the Country Club Addition area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, open kitchen/dining area, kitchen island, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator,

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue
2207 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$575
1048 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom is fresh and clean. Nice fenced yard with trees. Approx. 1048 Sq. Ft. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue
3206 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
904 sqft
2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing! Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
108 NW 5th St.
108 Northwest 5th Street, Lawton, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
1028 sqft
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO! $100.00 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom that is in a great location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1419 sqft
4107 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 07/23/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - VERY NICE HOME LOCATED IN THE PARKRIDGE AREA! Spacious open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace; kitchen/dining area,

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
122 Southwest 49th Street
122 Southwest 49th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1225 sqft
Upgraded and Remodeled! Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 1.75 Bath Home with a one-car garage. Refinished original hardwood floors in Living Room and Bedrooms and tile in kitchen/dining and bathrooms. Double french doors open to the large back yard.

1 of 32

Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4406 SW Rosemary Way
4406 SW Rosemary Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1506 sqft
4406 SW Rosemary Way Available 12/09/19 4406 SW Rosemary Way - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in the Eisenhower School District. The living room features an electric fire place.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
6716 SW Delta Circle
6716 Southwest Delta Circle, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
6716 SW Delta Circle Available 09/04/20 Pet Friendly Home With Owner Approval! - Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Almor West Subdivision. lawnmower (not warranted), all updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1909 SW 41st Street
1909 Southwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2165 sqft
1909 SW 41st Street Available 07/30/20 VERY NICE TWO STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE PARK RIDGE AREA! - Very nice spacious two story home located in the Park Ridge Area.

1 of 3

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1591 sqft
4145 SW Parkridge Blvd Available 09/18/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Very nice home located in the Parkridge area; 2 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
4741 NW Motif Manor Blvd - 507
4741 Northwest Motif Manor Boulevard, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Each unit has central heating and air, we also have an on-site laundry room. Swimming Pool. Units include Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-In Microwave. We also have on-site security.

1 of 9

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3148 NW Cache Rd 134
3148 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$560
990 sqft
Spacious 2BR in Quiet Area - Property Id: 54950 The Embassy is a quiet and safe apartment community. It is locally owned and professionally managed for over 40 years.

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton Apartments with Balcony
Lawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with Pool
Lawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University