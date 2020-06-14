Apartment List
/
OK
/
lawton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Lawton, OK with garage

Lawton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
72 Units Available
Legend Park
3501 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1202 sqft
Modern, stylish homes. Choose from several floor plans. Apartments offer premium walnut cabinets, oversized windows, and high ceilings. Lots of green space, resort-style pool, and an on-site pond.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2821 NW Ozmun Ave
2821 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1560 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with 1 gar garage for lease in Lawton - Completely renovated home for lease in Lawton. 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. 1560 sq ft. Kitchen comes white color electric range and refrigerator. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NW 13th Street
1524 Northwest 13th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1387 sqft
1524 NW 13th Street Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage duplex - New construction duplex in Newcastle on the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 SW 78th Street
212 Southwest 78th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1676 sqft
212 SW 78th Street Available 07/12/20 Pet Friendly!! - Very nice open-floor plan home located in the Crystal Hill area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open living area with fireplace, large kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of cabinet/storage

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2140 NW Carroll Ave
2140 Northwest Carroll Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom 1 Car Garage Home for Lease in Lawton - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton. 1100 sq ft. Attached 1 car garage. Large living room. Spacious kitchen comes with Electric Range and Refrigerator.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1913 NW Liberty Avenue
1913 Northwest Liberty Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
1404 sqft
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY .

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5316 SW Tyler Avenue
5316 Southwest Tyler Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1964 sqft
5316 SW Tyler Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful Home Located in the Dove Creek Addition!! - Spacious open floor plan home, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2709 NW Hilltop Dr
2709 Northwest Hilltop Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton - Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a garage for lease in Lawton Fresh 3 tone paint. 1045 sq ft. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1701 NW Graywarr Place
1701 NW Gray Warr Pl, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1622 sqft
1701 NW Graywarr Place Available 06/19/20 Pets negotiable with Homeowner Approval!! - Very nice updated spacious home located in a quiet cul de sac in the Gray Warr area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths that has been updated, open kitchen that

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6906 SW Beta Avenue
6906 Southwest Beta Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
6906 SW Beta Avenue Available 07/03/20 PETS NEGOTIABLE WITH OWNER APPROVAL!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Almor West area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6839 NW Willow springs Dr.
6839 Northwest Willow Springs Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1436 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $100 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT - Charming 2 story townhouse located on the northwest side of Lawton. 3 bedrooms , 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, Close to Fort Sill, Cameron University, Good Year and local hospitals.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2415 SW 43rd Street
2415 Southwest 43rd Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1304 sqft
PET FRIENDLY :) MOVE IN SPECIAL: $200 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Very nice open plan home located in the Rolling Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area, den area, kitchen/dining area, great kitchen island & breakfast

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1615 NW 37th Street
1615 Northwest 37th Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2416 sqft
1615 NW 37th Street Available 07/20/20 Beautiful home located in the Enclave. Shown by Appointment only! - 2416 Sq.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4426 SW Mesquite Drive
4426 Southwest Mesquite Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1429 sqft
4426 SW Mesquite Drive Available 07/29/20 ROLLING HILLS!!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Rolling Hills Area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with a wood burning fireplace, open kitchen plan with a smooth top stove with

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 NW Tomlin Place
2806 Northwest Tomlin Place, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2238 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $250 OFF OF THE FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! - Beautiful home located in Tomlinson Homestead sits on a Cul-De-Sac, 3 bedrooms, master bedroom is spacious with an en-suite bathroom, 2 baths, Sun-room with heat and air, 2 living areas,

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 SE Camelot Drive
307 Southeast Camelot Drive, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1998 sqft
307 SE Camelot Drive Available 07/03/20 Great two story home, located on the Eastside - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, cozy living area with 3 sided fireplace open to kitchen living and dining, kitchen dining, master bedroom down stairs,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawton Heights
1 Unit Available
1713 NW Irwin Ave
1713 Northwest Irwin Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$825
1128 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Lawton - Completely renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home for lease in Lawton. 1128 sq ft. The garage is converted to a master bedroom. Fresh 3 tone paint. Wood looking premium vinyl plank flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2418 NW 41st Street
2418 Northwest 41st Street, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$725
1730 sqft
2418 NW 41st Street Available 06/30/20 Great home in Rolling meadows with a lot of space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6817 SW Fenwick Ave
6817 Southwest Fenwick Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1400 sqft
6817 SW Fenwick Ave Available 07/10/20 PET FRIENDLY :) - Very cute home located in the Eisenhower Village area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open kitchen plan with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, living area with fireplace,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.
1423 Southeast Hillcrest Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1521 sqft
1423 SE Hillcrest Dr.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2315 NW Terrace Hills
2315 Northwest Terrace Hills Boulevard, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Terrace Hills Area !! - Very nice home located in the Terrace Hills area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, nice size bedrooms, central/heat & air, washer/dryer

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3708 NE Willow Way
3708 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2064 sqft
3708 NE Willow Way Available 07/09/20 Fantastic home located in Eastlake - 3 bedrooms office space (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living room with hardwood flooring gas fireplace, huge kitchen with granite countertops,

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3112 NE Plymouth Rock Avenue
3112 Northeast Plymouth Rock Avenue, Lawton, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2013 sqft
3112 NE Plymouth Rock Avenue Available 07/06/20 Fantastic home located in Heritage Hills,, - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, formal and kitchen dining, wood flooring in the formal dining area, breakfast bar, refrigerator, stove,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 NW Ozmun Ave. Unit B
4022 Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Lawton, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1395 sqft
4022 NW Ozmun Ave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawton, OK

Lawton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Lawton 2 BedroomsLawton 3 BedroomsLawton Apartments with BalconyLawton Apartments with Garage
Lawton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawton Apartments with ParkingLawton Apartments with PoolLawton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawton Luxury PlacesLawton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wichita Falls, TXDuncan, OK
Chickasha, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Cameron University