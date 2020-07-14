All apartments in Columbus
250 High.
250 High
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:49 AM

250 High

250 South High St · (614) 472-8541
Rent Special
Call us today and find out how to get up to 2 months FREE!
Location

250 South High St, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1017 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 920 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$2,173

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Unit 800 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 250 High.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
250 High apartments offer elevated city living in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. Our pet-friendly apartments feature modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. Residents have access to a rooftop lounge and terrace with stunning views of the iconic Columbus skyline, 24-hour fitness center, and covered parking garage. Our community puts you on High Street and steps away from the city's most dynamic stretch of dining and entertainment options. Grab your dog and explore the Scioto Mile, meet a friend for dinner or drinks at some of the best establishments Columbus has to offer, or catch a live concert and experience the various food trucks at the Columbus Commons. Stop by and take a tour today - we'd love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 35lbs and under, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached, above-ground parking garage.
Storage Details: $125-200/month based on size
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 250 High have any available units?
250 High has 18 units available starting at $1,386 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 High have?
Some of 250 High's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 High currently offering any rent specials?
250 High is offering the following rent specials: Call us today and find out how to get up to 2 months FREE!
Is 250 High pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 High is pet friendly.
Does 250 High offer parking?
Yes, 250 High offers parking.
Does 250 High have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 High offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 High have a pool?
No, 250 High does not have a pool.
Does 250 High have accessible units?
Yes, 250 High has accessible units.
Does 250 High have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 High has units with dishwashers.

