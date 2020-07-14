Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage accessible elevator bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

250 High apartments offer elevated city living in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. Our pet-friendly apartments feature modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. Residents have access to a rooftop lounge and terrace with stunning views of the iconic Columbus skyline, 24-hour fitness center, and covered parking garage. Our community puts you on High Street and steps away from the city's most dynamic stretch of dining and entertainment options. Grab your dog and explore the Scioto Mile, meet a friend for dinner or drinks at some of the best establishments Columbus has to offer, or catch a live concert and experience the various food trucks at the Columbus Commons. Stop by and take a tour today - we'd love to meet you!