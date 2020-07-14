Amenities
250 High apartments offer elevated city living in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. Our pet-friendly apartments feature modern studio, 1, and 2-bedroom floor plans with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, pendant lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. Residents have access to a rooftop lounge and terrace with stunning views of the iconic Columbus skyline, 24-hour fitness center, and covered parking garage. Our community puts you on High Street and steps away from the city's most dynamic stretch of dining and entertainment options. Grab your dog and explore the Scioto Mile, meet a friend for dinner or drinks at some of the best establishments Columbus has to offer, or catch a live concert and experience the various food trucks at the Columbus Commons. Stop by and take a tour today - we'd love to meet you!