Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage elevator pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage fire pit key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving yoga

80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle. Our pet-friendly apartments feature modern studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans with no detail left unconsidered. Such as wood-style flooring, modern stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, pendant and recessed light lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, Nest Thermostat, and plenty more. Our residents have access to a rooftop terrace overlooking the Columbus Commons, private 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse for entertaining, dedicated and covered parking garage, and so much more. Our community puts you in the heart of it all. Grab your dog and explore the Scioto Mile, meet a friend for dinner or drinks at some of the best places Columbus has to offer, or catch a live concert and experience the best food trucks at the Columbus Commons. So take a tour today - ...