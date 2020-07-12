/
short north
186 Apartments for rent in Short North, Columbus, OH
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home.
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1367 sqft
The Hub is located in the Short North Arts District. Home of Columbus' finest restaurants, art galleries and entertainment. Enjoy the urban lifestyle in the heart of of the Short North.
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
40 West
40 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$989
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices.
46 W Starr Avenue
46 West Starr Avenue, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
46 Starr Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautiful House in the Heart of Victorian Village/ Short North - This single family house has everything you are looking for and more. Located in the heart of Victorian Village/Short North.
40 E 2nd Avenue
40 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
924 sqft
Available for rent June 15th! Located just off High street in the Short North, this 920 sq ft town home with 10 foot ceilings and modern finishes is an awesome spot! Just steps away from many of the most popular bars, coffee shops and restaurants.
34 W Poplar Avenue
34 West Poplar Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2093 sqft
Welcome to Penthouse 504 at Parkview Condos, in the original Short North. Adjacent to historic Goodale Park.
769 North High Street
769 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
660 sqft
Perfect home in the heart of the Short North. Located on the main strip, this condo is just steps from the most popular bars, restaurants, and nightlife and is in close proximity to The Ohio State University, Convention Center, and Downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Short North
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,080
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$959
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,056
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,009
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
The Jerome
1025 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,199
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1192 sqft
The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
