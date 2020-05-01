974 N High Street

Amenities

WOW! FOR RENT! This stunning 1 bed, 1 bath, open floor plan condo is located in the heart of the Short North. The fully updated kitchen features top of the line appliances, quartz countertops, & a LARGE island that offers plenty of seating. The extra wide plank wood floors flow throughout & are one of a kind! The bathroom is large & recently updated. There is a stackable washer & dryer located in the closet & custom shelving that offers plenty of room for all your clothes. There is shared off street parking. Don't miss your chance to rent this wonderful condo that is steps away from all the entertainment that the Short North has to offer.