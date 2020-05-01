All apartments in Columbus
974 N High Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

974 N High Street

974 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

974 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
WOW! FOR RENT! This stunning 1 bed, 1 bath, open floor plan condo is located in the heart of the Short North. The fully updated kitchen features top of the line appliances, quartz countertops, & a LARGE island that offers plenty of seating. The extra wide plank wood floors flow throughout & are one of a kind! The bathroom is large & recently updated. There is a stackable washer & dryer located in the closet & custom shelving that offers plenty of room for all your clothes. There is shared off street parking. Don't miss your chance to rent this wonderful condo that is steps away from all the entertainment that the Short North has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 N High Street have any available units?
974 N High Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 974 N High Street have?
Some of 974 N High Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 974 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
974 N High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 N High Street pet-friendly?
No, 974 N High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 974 N High Street offer parking?
Yes, 974 N High Street does offer parking.
Does 974 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 974 N High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 N High Street have a pool?
No, 974 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 974 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 974 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 974 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 974 N High Street has units with dishwashers.
