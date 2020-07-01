All apartments in Columbus
901 Studer Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 4:16 PM

901 Studer Avenue

901 Studer Avenue · No Longer Available
Columbus
Location

901 Studer Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
A Charming Updated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home Located in Southern Orchards, minutes from Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Downtown Columbus is Move-in ready! This Home Features Laminate wood floors, Fireplace, Built-in book shelves, Large family room, Open kitchen with Brand New appliances! Dining room right off the Kitchen with Breakfast bar! Large fenced yard! Great kitchen with matching appliances and neutral colors throughout! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Studer Avenue have any available units?
901 Studer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Studer Avenue have?
Some of 901 Studer Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Studer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 Studer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Studer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Studer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 901 Studer Avenue offer parking?
No, 901 Studer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 901 Studer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Studer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Studer Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 Studer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 Studer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 Studer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Studer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Studer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

