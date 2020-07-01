901 Studer Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Charming Updated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home Located in Southern Orchards, minutes from Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Downtown Columbus is Move-in ready! This Home Features Laminate wood floors, Fireplace, Built-in book shelves, Large family room, Open kitchen with Brand New appliances! Dining room right off the Kitchen with Breakfast bar! Large fenced yard! Great kitchen with matching appliances and neutral colors throughout! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.