All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 888 S Kellner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
888 S Kellner Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:59 AM

888 S Kellner Road

888 Kellner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

888 Kellner Road, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Cape Cod Home! Move in ready!!! Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless range and dishwasher! 2 full bathrooms with newer ceramics, cabinets, and tops!! Newer flooring throughout to include carpeting, ceramics, and hardwoods. Newer roof, stucco, windows, furnace, hot water heater, electric, plumbing, plus newer A/C! There is also a full basement - half finished with drywall and new carpet. Outside area has mature trees and a partially fenced yard. This home is beautiful and can be yours! Owner would prefer 24 month lease however will consider 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 S Kellner Road have any available units?
888 S Kellner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 S Kellner Road have?
Some of 888 S Kellner Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 S Kellner Road currently offering any rent specials?
888 S Kellner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 S Kellner Road pet-friendly?
No, 888 S Kellner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 888 S Kellner Road offer parking?
Yes, 888 S Kellner Road offers parking.
Does 888 S Kellner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 S Kellner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 S Kellner Road have a pool?
No, 888 S Kellner Road does not have a pool.
Does 888 S Kellner Road have accessible units?
No, 888 S Kellner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 888 S Kellner Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 S Kellner Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing