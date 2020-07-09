888 S Kellner Road

Amenities

Charming Cape Cod Home! Move in ready!!! Newer kitchen cabinets, counter tops, stainless range and dishwasher! 2 full bathrooms with newer ceramics, cabinets, and tops!! Newer flooring throughout to include carpeting, ceramics, and hardwoods. Newer roof, stucco, windows, furnace, hot water heater, electric, plumbing, plus newer A/C! There is also a full basement - half finished with drywall and new carpet. Outside area has mature trees and a partially fenced yard. This home is beautiful and can be yours! Owner would prefer 24 month lease however will consider 12 months.