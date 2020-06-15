Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
772 A S. Chesterfield Rd.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
772 A S. Chesterfield Rd.
772 S Chesterfield Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
772 S Chesterfield Rd, Columbus, OH 43209
Eastmoor
Amenities
stainless steel
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
First Floor on a quiet courtyard.
Stainless Steel appliances
New Carpet
4 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have any available units?
772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. offer parking?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have a pool?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have accessible units?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 A S. Chesterfield Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Independence Village
Little Turtle
East Broad
Riverside
Forest Park East
Dexter Falls
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing