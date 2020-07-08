6945 Spruce Pine Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6945 Spruce Pine Drive - Property Id: 170213



Showing starts from November 15 th. ( Dublin School District not Worthington.)

This house is really exceptional, not only for it's curb appeal but also for its open concept design which enables plenty of natural light to shine in every corner of this house.



The house boasts with a brand new roof and brand new wooden floors in the kitchen, dining room, living room and throughout the first floor. Brand new carpet in family room and in partially finished basement. Family room has cathedral ceiling with brand new skylights. All the bathrooms are updated with new floors. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and and attached bathroom with double vanity sink and brand new skylight. Plenty of natural light in all four bedrooms.



Beautiful kitchen contains stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator and range

security deposit $2100.00

Income: > 3 times rent

Tenant is responsible for all utilities bills

Pets are welcome with additional rent and one time deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170213p

Property Id 170213



(RLNE5250722)