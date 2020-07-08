All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 17 2019

6945 Spruce Pine Dr

6945 Spruce Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Spruce Pine Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Colony

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6945 Spruce Pine Drive - Property Id: 170213

Showing starts from November 15 th. ( Dublin School District not Worthington.)
This house is really exceptional, not only for it's curb appeal but also for its open concept design which enables plenty of natural light to shine in every corner of this house.

The house boasts with a brand new roof and brand new wooden floors in the kitchen, dining room, living room and throughout the first floor. Brand new carpet in family room and in partially finished basement. Family room has cathedral ceiling with brand new skylights. All the bathrooms are updated with new floors. Spacious master bedroom has walk-in closet and and attached bathroom with double vanity sink and brand new skylight. Plenty of natural light in all four bedrooms.

Beautiful kitchen contains stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator and range
security deposit $2100.00
Income: > 3 times rent
Tenant is responsible for all utilities bills
Pets are welcome with additional rent and one time deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170213p
Property Id 170213

(RLNE5250722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have any available units?
6945 Spruce Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have?
Some of 6945 Spruce Pine Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Spruce Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Spruce Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Spruce Pine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr offer parking?
No, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Spruce Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6945 Spruce Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.

