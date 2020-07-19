All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
673 Old Town Avenue Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

673 Old Town Avenue Unit B

673 Olde Towne Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

673 Olde Towne Ave, Columbus, OH 43214
Olentangy Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Two Bedroom and One half Bath Condo - Great location between Upper Arlington and Worthington! Nice 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath condo . Move right in to this condo that includes 2 covered parking spaces and a pool with clubhouse. Gas and water/sewer are included in the rent. Call Jon at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

(RLNE4585587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have any available units?
673 Old Town Avenue Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
673 Old Town Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B has a pool.
Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Old Town Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing