673 Old Town Avenue Unit B

Nice Two Bedroom and One half Bath Condo - Great location between Upper Arlington and Worthington! Nice 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath condo . Move right in to this condo that includes 2 covered parking spaces and a pool with clubhouse. Gas and water/sewer are included in the rent. Call Jon at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.
(RLNE4585587)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
