673 Old Town Avenue Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice Two Bedroom and One half Bath Condo - Great location between Upper Arlington and Worthington! Nice 2 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath condo . Move right in to this condo that includes 2 covered parking spaces and a pool with clubhouse. Gas and water/sewer are included in the rent. Call Jon at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



(RLNE4585587)