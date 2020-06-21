All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6645 Canaan Circle

6645 Canaan Circle · (614) 451-1525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1895 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972

Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park. 3 br 2 full baths,living room with a brick fireplace, great kitchen with eating space. Stove, ref, d/w microwave, large family room. Utility room with washer dryer hookup and storage. Deck, fenced yard!! One car attached garage...Immaculate,
PET FRIENDLY!!!
TWO YEAR LEASE..
NO SHOWINGS....... UNTIL APPROX. 6-20-20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18972
Property Id 18972

(RLNE5839412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6645 Canaan Circle have any available units?
6645 Canaan Circle has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6645 Canaan Circle have?
Some of 6645 Canaan Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6645 Canaan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6645 Canaan Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6645 Canaan Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6645 Canaan Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6645 Canaan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6645 Canaan Circle does offer parking.
Does 6645 Canaan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6645 Canaan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6645 Canaan Circle have a pool?
No, 6645 Canaan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6645 Canaan Circle have accessible units?
No, 6645 Canaan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6645 Canaan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6645 Canaan Circle has units with dishwashers.
