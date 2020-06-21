6645 Canaan Circle

Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972
Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park. 3 br 2 full baths,living room with a brick fireplace, great kitchen with eating space. Stove, ref, d/w microwave, large family room. Utility room with washer dryer hookup and storage. Deck, fenced yard!! One car attached garage...Immaculate,
PET FRIENDLY!!!
TWO YEAR LEASE..
NO SHOWINGS....... UNTIL APPROX. 6-20-20
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18972
