6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

As you walk up the steps of this Large Condo you will enter the Living room. Running down the side is hardwood floors that lead you past the Dining Area, Stairs to the Finished Basement, and to the Open Kitchen. The Kitchen also has an eat-in area, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. From the Kitchen, you can exit the backdoor to the fully fenced in back patio that also leads you to the one car garage with automatic garage door opener. Back inside you can take the steps down to the fully finished basement with plush carpet, half bathroom, and Laundry area. Back at the Front Door upstairs you can take the other staircase up to the Two Large Bedrooms. Off of the Hallway and Larger Bedroom is a huge bathroom. Large tub, separate shower, double vanity sink, and added storage makes this bathroom perfect!



Here you will also have access to the Community Swimming Pool and Fitness Center.



