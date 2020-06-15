All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:28 PM

6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive

6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
As you walk up the steps of this Large Condo you will enter the Living room. Running down the side is hardwood floors that lead you past the Dining Area, Stairs to the Finished Basement, and to the Open Kitchen. The Kitchen also has an eat-in area, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. From the Kitchen, you can exit the backdoor to the fully fenced in back patio that also leads you to the one car garage with automatic garage door opener. Back inside you can take the steps down to the fully finished basement with plush carpet, half bathroom, and Laundry area. Back at the Front Door upstairs you can take the other staircase up to the Two Large Bedrooms. Off of the Hallway and Larger Bedroom is a huge bathroom. Large tub, separate shower, double vanity sink, and added storage makes this bathroom perfect!

Here you will also have access to the Community Swimming Pool and Fitness Center.

-- View the home NOW at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=th8xTLeR2DL
---Rental Applications are at: https://www.rentingohio.com/listings/detail/f1867045-67ba-4d53-9cb0-6879cdebfe48

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have any available units?
6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have?
Some of 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6491 Nottinghill Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St
Columbus, OH 43215
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing