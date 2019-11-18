6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

1176 Sqft Luxury Condo - 950$ Rent - Property Id: 232163



1 bedroom, finished basement, 1.5 bath condo located in White Oak Park. Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, updated lighting, newer faucets, sound proof faux wood floors, new carpet on both set of stairs and a finished room in lower level that could be used as another bedroom or rec room. Washer/Dryer remain. This is an End Unit. and so you get good ventilation. Community has excellent Fitness center, Swimming pool and Club house, all these Amenities are covered in HOA (182$ per month paid by Owner)

Walk in for showing on Saturday Feb 29 between 3-5PM

No Pets Allowed



