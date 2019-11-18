All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr

6471 Nottinghill Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6471 Nottinghill Trail Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
1176 Sqft Luxury Condo - 950$ Rent - Property Id: 232163

1 bedroom, finished basement, 1.5 bath condo located in White Oak Park. Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, updated lighting, newer faucets, sound proof faux wood floors, new carpet on both set of stairs and a finished room in lower level that could be used as another bedroom or rec room. Washer/Dryer remain. This is an End Unit. and so you get good ventilation. Community has excellent Fitness center, Swimming pool and Club house, all these Amenities are covered in HOA (182$ per month paid by Owner)
Walk in for showing on Saturday Feb 29 between 3-5PM
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232163
Property Id 232163

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have any available units?
6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have?
Some of 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr offer parking?
No, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6471 Nottinghill Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing