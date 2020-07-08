All apartments in Columbus
Location

61 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Great Owners Suite on upper levels of Victorian Village duplex 4 bedrooms and two baths. Great location at 61 W 3rd close to High Street near &quot;Yoga on High&quot; and &quot;Bodega.&quot; Huge 3rd floor master bedroom (or could be studio) with a very large walk-in closet and bathroom with heated floor and skylights. Stainless steel kitchen with hardwood floors, back deck and fenced yard. Main level has newer carpet, three decorative fireplaces and large lighted closets with multiple shelving options in each bedroom. Will be available 1 December. Look at the pictures - they tell the care that has gone into this classic home. Washer and dryer in shared basement and 1 garage slot included and 2 off street parking slots included. This is a great property - and as with any property it is all about location - a non-though street keeps things quiet and being close to High Street puts you in touch with the Vibe of the area. A very nice place. br Please call or text 614-424-2511 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 W 3rd Ave have any available units?
61 W 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 W 3rd Ave have?
Some of 61 W 3rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 W 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
61 W 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 W 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 61 W 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 61 W 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 61 W 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 61 W 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 W 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 W 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 61 W 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 61 W 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 61 W 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 61 W 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 W 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

