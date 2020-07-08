61 W 3rd Ave

Amenities

Great Owners Suite on upper levels of Victorian Village duplex 4 bedrooms and two baths. Great location at 61 W 3rd close to High Street near "Yoga on High" and "Bodega." Huge 3rd floor master bedroom (or could be studio) with a very large walk-in closet and bathroom with heated floor and skylights. Stainless steel kitchen with hardwood floors, back deck and fenced yard. Main level has newer carpet, three decorative fireplaces and large lighted closets with multiple shelving options in each bedroom. Will be available 1 December. Look at the pictures - they tell the care that has gone into this classic home. Washer and dryer in shared basement and 1 garage slot included and 2 off street parking slots included. This is a great property - and as with any property it is all about location - a non-though street keeps things quiet and being close to High Street puts you in touch with the Vibe of the area. A very nice place. br Please call or text 614-424-2511 for a showing.