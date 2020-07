Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY SPLIT LEVEL - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! THIS HOUSE HAS SO MANY GREAT ATTRIBUTES, AS WELL AS BEING IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, SWEETWATER ESTATES.WITH A VERY SPACIOUS BACK PATIO, A FENCED IN BACK YARD, SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS, AND FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL, THIS HOUSE WILL GO FAST! CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3202977)