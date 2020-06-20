All apartments in Columbus
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
60 Buttles Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:08 AM

60 Buttles Avenue

60 Buttles Avenue · (614) 286-2337
Location

60 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FOR SALE OR RENT. LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION. Urban living at its best! Prime location across from Goodale Park. Completely renovated Victorian Village condo, featuring updated electrical, plumbing, HVAC and windows. Exposed brick walls, new wood floors, wide wood window blinds, open bright floorplan. Decorative fireplace in living room. Kitchen with granite breakfast bar, granite countertops with undermount sink, new cabinets, stainless steel appliance package. Outdoor fenced in patio area for entertaining. Two separate porches for relaxing. Master bedroom has amazing views of Goodale Park, attached full bath and large walk-in closet. Third floor has a bedroom, full bath and bonus room. Huge closet for clothes and storage. Full basement. Walk to Short North, Goodale Park, Arena District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Buttles Avenue have any available units?
60 Buttles Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Buttles Avenue have?
Some of 60 Buttles Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Buttles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
60 Buttles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Buttles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 60 Buttles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 60 Buttles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 60 Buttles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 60 Buttles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Buttles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Buttles Avenue have a pool?
No, 60 Buttles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 60 Buttles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 60 Buttles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Buttles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Buttles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
