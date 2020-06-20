60 Buttles Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FOR SALE OR RENT. LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION. Urban living at its best! Prime location across from Goodale Park. Completely renovated Victorian Village condo, featuring updated electrical, plumbing, HVAC and windows. Exposed brick walls, new wood floors, wide wood window blinds, open bright floorplan. Decorative fireplace in living room. Kitchen with granite breakfast bar, granite countertops with undermount sink, new cabinets, stainless steel appliance package. Outdoor fenced in patio area for entertaining. Two separate porches for relaxing. Master bedroom has amazing views of Goodale Park, attached full bath and large walk-in closet. Third floor has a bedroom, full bath and bonus room. Huge closet for clothes and storage. Full basement. Walk to Short North, Goodale Park, Arena District