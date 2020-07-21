5468 Nottinghamshire LN

Amenities

Beautiful ranch condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. Granite kitchen counters with cabinets galore. The spacious owner's suite has dual sinks, walk in shower, and spacious walk in closet. The great room has a stunning fireplace as the centerpiece with loads of natural light and french doors leading to a large patio with a wonderful view. Deep one car attached garage, laundry room, closet space, and high end flooring throughout.



