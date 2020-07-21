All apartments in Columbus
5468 Nottinghamshire LN
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

5468 Nottinghamshire LN

5468 Nottinghamshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5468 Nottinghamshire Lane, Columbus, OH 43081
West Albany

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Beautiful ranch condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. Granite kitchen counters with cabinets galore. The spacious owner's suite has dual sinks, walk in shower, and spacious walk in closet. The great room has a stunning fireplace as the centerpiece with loads of natural light and french doors leading to a large patio with a wonderful view. Deep one car attached garage, laundry room, closet space, and high end flooring throughout.

Schedule an in person tour now at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

View the property online at: https://livetour.istaging.com/502c2eb2-f912-495e-8e4e-fee8f7191d51?ui=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have any available units?
5468 Nottinghamshire LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have?
Some of 5468 Nottinghamshire LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5468 Nottinghamshire LN currently offering any rent specials?
5468 Nottinghamshire LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 Nottinghamshire LN pet-friendly?
No, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN offer parking?
Yes, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN offers parking.
Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have a pool?
No, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN does not have a pool.
Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have accessible units?
No, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 Nottinghamshire LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5468 Nottinghamshire LN does not have units with dishwashers.
