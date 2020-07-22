/
/
/
west albany
105 Apartments for rent in West Albany, Columbus, OH
4 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
8 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
5990 Mealla Road
5990 Mealla Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1967 sqft
Completely renovated & unique lease opportunity in Upper Albany West! First floor owner suite with reconfigured en suite bathroom featuring beautiful leaded glass walk in shower, ceramic tile, granite counters, & new fixtures.
1 Unit Available
5604 Pittsford Drive
5604 Pittsford Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1954 sqft
2 BEDR, 2 1/2 BATH, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLRS, STAINLESS APPL, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, 1954 SQ.FT., CLUB HOUSE, POOL, TENNIS.
51 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,062
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
12 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
13 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
13 Units Available
Arden Park
5793 Hoover Falls Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1000 sqft
Situated in a quaint suburb within minutes of New Albany, Arden Park offers beautiful wooded scenery, relaxing amenities, and luxurious one- and two-bedroom apartments in Westerville, Ohio.
25 Units Available
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$877
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
3 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
16 Units Available
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
1 Unit Available
4963 Nordley village drive
4963 Nordley Village, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
4963 Nordley village drive Available 08/01/20 New Albany Condo - Nicely done 2 large BR, 2.5 BA condo in New Albany schools. This unit has a great layout with a one car attached garage. Laundry on the second floor with washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
4334 Greensbury Dr.
4334 Greensbury Drive, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2500 sqft
4334 Greensbury Dr. Available 08/01/20 Four Bedroom Hone New Albany Schools for Rent in The Preserve! - Excellent New Albany Schools rental home in The Preserve. This 4 bed, 2.
1 Unit Available
4528 Dover Commons Court
4528 Dover Commons Court, Columbus, OH
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2745 sqft
Gorgeous 5-level split floor plan. Hard to find 5 bedroom home with 3.5 baths.
29 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
14 Units Available
Market and Main
195 E Main St, New Albany, OH
Studio
$1,221
802 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,221
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market and Main in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
75 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
47 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$878
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$906
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
19 Units Available
The Garratt by Cortland
5415 Turtle Station Way, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1494 sqft
Located in the top-rated Westerville School District and near popular recreation spots, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity in the heart of Little Turtle.
18 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$931
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1138 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
27 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
