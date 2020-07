Amenities

Available Immediately. This Beautiful and spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom condo with new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The condo also includes updated bathrooms, stainless appliances, washer & dryer, and an attached garage for your convenience. The Alkire Park community offers a pool, work-out facility, clubhouse, and park for your leisure. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home. Schedule your showing today!