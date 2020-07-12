/
holt alkire
218 Apartments for rent in Holt-Alkire, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
996 sqft
Alkire Gate doesn't feel like your standard box of apartments -- the one and two bedroom ranch-style homes are perfect to add your own touch to.
Results within 1 mile of Holt-Alkire
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 10 at 06:29am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Haltonia Drive
1006 Haltonia Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Holt-Alkire
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Park Apartments
3660 Sterling Park Cir, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
128-home community with 13 different parks nearby to satisfy your outdoor needs! Close to I-270 and I-71. Spacious homes with wood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$855
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
The Groves at 665
6049 Rings Ave, Grove City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1077 sqft
This complex houses four highly unique 2-bedroom townhomes and apartments. Located near the newly built Mt. Carmel Hospital, downtown Columbus, I-71 and Route 665, as well as several excellent schools and shopping areas.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
8 Units Available
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$641
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$770
933 sqft
Just moments from the Southwest Square Shopping Center and McCoy Park, this community offers residents a fitness center, on-site laundry, playgrounds and a pet-friendly atmosphere. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2495 Willow View Court
2495 Willow View Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1120 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
855 Upwoods Dr
855 Upwoods Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1171 sqft
House was recently remodeled, interior pics will be posted 7/13.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
965 D Forest Creek Drive East
965 Forest Creek Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on 2nd floor has a private balcony to enjoy the park-like setting of our community. Appliances included: Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security Deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive
2306 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security deposit upon approval!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2333 Forest Creek Drive South
2333 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee is WAIVED!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
936 Forest Creek Drive West
936 Forest Creek Drive South, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee is WAIVED!!! *Must Qualify for Special: No Evictions in past 10 years No rental collections No Felonies 3X's monthly income Good Rental References 2 bedroom townhome, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1369 Greenock Road
1369 Greenock Road, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
