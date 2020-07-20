Ready to rent Two (2) bedroom one and a half bath. This home has a large laundry/storage just off the front door and has been well maintained with new hard flooring and carpet downstairs. The large and spacious two bedrooms upstairs have a jack and Jill full bathroom accessed by either bedroom. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4627 Parrau Drive have any available units?
4627 Parrau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Parrau Drive have?
Some of 4627 Parrau Drive's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Parrau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Parrau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.