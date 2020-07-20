4627 Parrau Drive

Amenities

dishwasher microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Ready to rent Two (2) bedroom one and a half bath. This home has a large laundry/storage just off the front door and has been well maintained with new hard flooring and carpet downstairs. The large and spacious two bedrooms upstairs have a jack and Jill full bathroom accessed by either bedroom. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.