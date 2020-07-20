All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4627 Parrau Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4627 Parrau Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

4627 Parrau Drive

4627 Parrau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Holt-Alkire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4627 Parrau Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Holt-Alkire

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready to rent Two (2) bedroom one and a half bath. This home has a large laundry/storage just off the front door and has been well maintained with new hard flooring and carpet downstairs. The large and spacious two bedrooms upstairs have a jack and Jill full bathroom accessed by either bedroom. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Parrau Drive have any available units?
4627 Parrau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Parrau Drive have?
Some of 4627 Parrau Drive's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Parrau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Parrau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Parrau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Parrau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4627 Parrau Drive offer parking?
No, 4627 Parrau Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4627 Parrau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Parrau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Parrau Drive have a pool?
No, 4627 Parrau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Parrau Drive have accessible units?
No, 4627 Parrau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Parrau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 Parrau Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road
Columbus, OH 43026
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing