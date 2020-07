Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available Soon - Rent this Two (2) bedroom, one and a half bath condo. The unit has two large and spacious bedrooms upstairs have a Jack and Jill full bathroom accessed by either bedroom. The unit includes a fenced-in patio area and an attached garage with an opener! Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.